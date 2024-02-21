Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021 after she met the country singer at 'The Voice'

Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton break records amid split rumours

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly touching new heights of successs in their careers together.

As fans will know, the country musician and the pop-star have collaborated for many projects after they tied the knot in 2021.

Among these collaborations, a new track called Purple Irises has reportedly set a new record on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.

As per the latest findings of Forbes, the sweet duet between the two lovers launched at No. 7 on the tally and sold 4,388 copies, reported Luminate.

This comes after the pair quashed split rumours when Gwen disclosed her pre-valentine's engagements in a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in the week.

During the show’s episode, the 54-year-old singing sensation revealed that Blake had gifted her an exquisite Emerald ring ahead of the romantic day.

“He did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!” Gwen gushed over her husband at that time.

For those unversed, the couple sparked rift rumours when they spent the New Year’s Eve apart from each other.

After this event, an insider dished to Life & Style that “Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable,” before claiming, “but that’s changed.”