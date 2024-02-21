 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Raquel Leviss takes Tom Sandoval to cleaners in latest show

Tom Sandoval is under fire from Raquel Leviss after the former suggested the pair had a 'suicide pact'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Raquel Leviss is coming hard on her ex-partner Tom Sandoval for sharing that the duo was mulling suicide after their affair was exposed.

In her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the reality star slammed the musician, "He made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of 'Romeo and Juliet' love story. That really angered me."

Doubling down on her anger, she said he had "crossed a boundary" when he told the world about her "personal, emotional turmoil," referring to Tom's discussion about their private conversation earlier where he shared he was "on the phone with Rachel and literally debating on ******* killing ourselves."

"It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore," she continued.

"It was like, 'Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information that was privy to only your ears?'" Raquel furiously stated.

