Thursday, February 22, 2024
Lily Gladstone expresses pride over viral yearbook picture

Lily Gladstone received an Oscar nomination for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lily Gladstone shared that she takes pride in her viral high school yearbook photo and does not mind it being all over social media.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star spoke to Vanity Fair for their 30th annual Hollywood issue and revealed that she “didn’t feel embarrassment” when the class photo circulated social media platforms.

Gladstone’s picture in question is where the now 37-year-old actress and her classmate named Josh Ryder were selected as "Most Likely to Win an Oscar.”

Referring to the picture making rounds on social media, she said, “I felt very, very touched. You feel like you’re at a certain point and people just kind of forget you.”

“But also [Ryder told me], ‘I don’t know if you’ve caught wind of this, but your doing what you’re doing right now has brought a lot of our high school class back,’” Gladstone continued.

Gladstone also revealed plans that her school mates have when the Oscar nominee would attend the upcoming ceremony, “They’re planning a watch party for the Oscars. They might watch it in our old high school theater.”

In Killers of the Flower Moon, one of this year’s Oscar nominated film, Lily Gladstone portrayed the character of Mollie Burkhart, inspired from a real-life woman who was a member of the Osage Nation. This role earned her a Golden Globe Award as well as an Oscar nomination.

