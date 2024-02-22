 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Mark Ruffalo clarifies upcoming plan for 'Hulk' movie

Mark Ruffalo starred as Hulk in the 'Avengers' franchise

Mark Ruffalo has just expressed his thoughts on why he believes that he will not get to lead a Hulk movie for Marvel.

According to GQ’s new cover story, the 56-year-old actor addressed the ongoing changes at Marvel Studios amid multiple box office and critical struggles during 2023.

"I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” Ruffalo told the outlet as he proceeded to explain that the CGI required to create the Hulk for the big screen remains rather expensive.

“It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly," Ruffalo said, adding, "I priced myself out!”

Ruffalo also addressed the notion that acting in Marvel movies prevents an actor from working in more dramatic and rather traditional roles, stating that he remains "really proud of" his time as Bruce Banner.

The Academy Award nominee portrayed the role of Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's The Avengers.

Hulk remains one of the audience’s favorite Marvel characters for over a decade now, however Ruffalo has never led a film in the wide-ranging superhero franchise himself.

