Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were recently seen together in January

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's relationship has finally been confirmed.

The update comes eight months after the 27-year-old actress-singer was photographed with the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

A source close to the couple now tells PEOPLE that the two are in a “serious relationship.”

"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well,” the insider claimed.

They added, “They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that."

Another tipster told the outlet, "Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy.”

The couple was first spotted together in October, 2023, when they attended the NHL's Buffalo Sabres' season-opener against the New York Rangers.

Their most recent appearance came in January when the two were captured together in Laguna Niguel, California, just a week after Josh’s team was kicked out of the NFL playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs.