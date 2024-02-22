Bradley Cooper remembers fan moment with big star

Bradley Cooper opens up about the moment he met Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bradley Cooper is a big movie star, but he shared that he was starstruck after he met Beyoncé to tap her in the remake of A Star Is Born.



In a chat with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, The Hangover star said, "I went to Beyoncé's house, and Jay-Z was watching 'Judge Judy,' I still remember."

He continued, "I'm not kidding. And I was freaking," noting, "I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her. Like, it was so crazy."

"She was incredible, and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean ― she's one of the greatest people of all time. And then that fell through."

In 2011, the remake of A Star Is Born was in the works, but the film fell apart due to delays.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé' were reported to lead the film, with Clint Eastwood attached as a director.