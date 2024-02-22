Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcase sense of glamour and status

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed telling signs in Canada that their relationship is as healthy as ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go gala last week, showcased smiles of ‘delight.’

Body language expert Judi James tells The Mirror: "There are three clear non-verbal signals radiating from their choice of this photo: Firstly the sense of glamour and status.

"This is not a couple out on the slopes chatting to organisers and competitors or posing with some of the Games' actual heroes. This is Harry and Meghan looking feted and regal and posing as the centre of attention."

"The second signal is a relationship one. This pose shows Harry and Meghan using body language twinning, sitting in similar poses with matching smiles of delight," she noted.

Judi added: "Mirroring suggests like-minded thinking and a sense that they are a very strong and unified double act. This is also the front view of a pose seen only in back view so far, with Meghan previously being shown throwing him frequent glances and even touching his cheek while he adopted a more static pose. Harry's shoulders are angled away from his wife here but we see their smiles showing matching states of happiness.