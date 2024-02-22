 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcase sense of glamour and status

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show matching smiles of delight to snub split rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed telling signs in Canada that their relationship is as healthy as ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended the Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go gala last week, showcased smiles of ‘delight.’

Body language expert Judi James tells The Mirror: "There are three clear non-verbal signals radiating from their choice of this photo: Firstly the sense of glamour and status.

"This is not a couple out on the slopes chatting to organisers and competitors or posing with some of the Games' actual heroes. This is Harry and Meghan looking feted and regal and posing as the centre of attention."

"The second signal is a relationship one. This pose shows Harry and Meghan using body language twinning, sitting in similar poses with matching smiles of delight," she noted.

Judi added: "Mirroring suggests like-minded thinking and a sense that they are a very strong and unified double act. This is also the front view of a pose seen only in back view so far, with Meghan previously being shown throwing him frequent glances and even touching his cheek while he adopted a more static pose. Harry's shoulders are angled away from his wife here but we see their smiles showing matching states of happiness.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'
Bradley Cooper remembers fan moment with big star
Bradley Cooper remembers fan moment with big star
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not appreciate 'stripping of Dukedom'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not appreciate 'stripping of Dukedom'
Larsa Pippen blames her star sign for Marcus Jordan breakup?
Larsa Pippen blames her star sign for Marcus Jordan breakup?
Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'
Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'
Tom Cruise 'friendzones' Elsina Khayrova after breaking up with her
Tom Cruise 'friendzones' Elsina Khayrova after breaking up with her
Mark Ruffalo clarifies upcoming plan for 'Hulk' movie
Mark Ruffalo clarifies upcoming plan for 'Hulk' movie
Travis Kelce's itinerary for Taylor Swift Eras Tour revealed
Travis Kelce's itinerary for Taylor Swift Eras Tour revealed