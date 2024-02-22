Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman chooses not to respond to the question about marriage

Rumours were rife that Natalie Portman's and Benjamin Millepied's marriage was over; however, the actress says she did not want to comment.



In a chat with Vanity Fair, the Marvel star was asked about her marriage status after her hubby's affair was exposed last summer.

"It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," the 42-year-old said.

The remarks come after Natalie was seen sans her wedding ring in public, which stirred wild speculations.

However, the mother-of-two added she is keen to separate her private and public life.

"I got very protective of it very early on. I chose a different name when I started, which was kind of an interesting way that I separated identities.

"I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman. I was like, 'If you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school,' she added.

"It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I've tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult."

She continued, "I felt like it was not accepting that both were part of me, that there wasn't a 'real' me and a 'pretend' me, and that they didn't necessarily have different names."

Noting, "And it's not just two different versions, there are multitudes of ways other people see me, both public and private, and there are multitudes of ways I see myself."

In the meantime, Natalie and Benjamin tied the knot in 2012. The pair shares two children.