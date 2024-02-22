Tom Cruise well settled with Elsina Khayrova in London amid breakup rumours

Tom Cruise reportedly still dating Elsina Khayrova amid rumours they have parted ways

Tom Cruise is said to be “happy in London and settled” with Elsina Khayrova amid speculations the Hollywood superstar has parted ways from the Russian socialite.



According to Us Weekly, the Mission: Impossible actor has not ruled out the possibility of a fourth marriage. However, at the time, the star is not worrying about the future.

They said, “They’re both happy in London and settled with a well-heeled social circle, all of whom believe it’s a great match.”

Cruise “very relaxed and content with his life right now,” the tipster said, adding that the lovebirds can “sit and talk for hours about world affairs, arts and culture, history [and] sports.”

The insider further said, “Tom [has] never ruled out getting married again; it’s just that the circumstances haven’t been right.”

Meanwhile, a report by The Sun claimed that Cruise has “cooled off the romance” with Khayrova just two months after they went public with their relationship during a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

Even though Cruise has broken up with the Russian beauty, he still wants to be friends with her as they live in the same apartment block in London.

“To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift,” they said. “There are no hard feelings between them and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”