Real reason behind Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce after 13 years of marriage 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen parted ways after their 13-year marriage became scary despite claiming they drifted apart near the end of their marriage.



The former NFL quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel used to have a lot of fights after they both consumed alcohol, something Bundchen has been open about.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider close to the situation revealed that “jealousy crept in, on both their parts,” coupled with alcohol, causing the end of their decade-long union.

However, the former lovebirds have decided to put their differences aside more than a year after their divorce for their kids’ sake.

Sharing insights on their divorce, the source said, “Brady and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary.”

The tipster said Brady’s February 2022 retirement from the NFL only added fuel to the fire and “hastened the split,” saying, “They were fighting all the time.”

They said both Brady and Bundchen are to be blamed for their spilt. But they have both changed themselves since parting ways and have “learned to communicate a lot better.”

“They’ve always insisted they want each other to succeed, but they truly mean it now. It’s all about putting the past behind them and making their kids the first priority,” the source said.

Though Brady “had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce,” but “he’s doing great now,” the source insisted.

“The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced co parenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele.”