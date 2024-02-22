Emma Stone learns her lesson about making fun of Taylor Swift

Thursday, February 22, 2024
Emma Stone has learned a lesson when it comes to making jokes about Taylor Swift.
Stone poked fun at Taylor after her Golden Globe win in January, calling her an “a–hole.” The Easy A actress has since confirmed that she and the Maroon hitmaker are still very much friends.
However, in a recent interview, Stone shared that she received backlash from Swifties following the Golden Globes jibe.
“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” Stone told Variety. “Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”
“What a dope,” she added as she jokingly pointed to herself.
At the Golden Globes, the Oscar-winning actress took home the Best Actress gong for her lead role in Poor Things. Taylor and her pal Keleigh Sperry gave Stone a standing ovation when her name was announced.
When the 35-year-old actress was asked about Taylor’s support backstage, she joked, “What an a–hole, am I right?”
She added: “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a–hole.”
Emma Stone has been friends with Taylor Swift since they met in 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards.