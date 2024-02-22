 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

'Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with 'an attitude'

Queen Camilla reportedly told Prince Harry to never come back to the UK during his brief visit to see King Charles

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 22, 2024

‘Outraged’ Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude’
‘Outraged’ Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude’

Queen Camilla was reportedly enraged to see her stepson, Prince Harry, in the Clarence House after he flew to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.

The Queen Consort is said to have told Harry, the Duke of Sussex, that he should not bother coming back to UK, claimed an insider to National Enquirer.

The report revealed that Camilla was furious that Harry came to UK, that too, with an attitude and asked him to leave Charles alone after 30 minutes.

The bitter hostilities between Camilla and Harry began after he accused her of breaking his parents’ marriage and of leaking royal stories to the British media.

ALSO READ: King Charles shatters Prince William's hopes of becoming a King in his lifetime

Speaking with the publication, an insider said, “Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude.”

“I’m told Camilla was outraged,” the royal tipster revealed, adding, “She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”

The insider continued: “Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR stunt was the last straw.”

“After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he’s a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy — and she left no doubt he isn’t wanted back!”

