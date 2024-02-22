'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is suggested to 'take notes' from the singing sensation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted at a zoo in Sydney.

As fans will know, the Kansas City Chiefs's tight-end jetted off to meet his lady-love on Thursday.

After their 'private' reunion in Australia, the couple took out some time to visit Sydney Zoo, where they fed kangaroos, as reported by 9News.

This comes after Fox News revealed that the relationship expert Sara Khaki weighed in on the pair’s relationship, which was earlier dubbed as 'a PR stunt.'

Speaking to the outlet, Sara shared, "Travis may gain more endorsements, sponsorships, or entertainment opportunities by virtue of his association with Taylor."

She went on to suggest that the NFL player should 'take notes' from the Lover hitmaker, who has "carefully managed her image and brand" as the “the girl next door.”

She also touched on the potential Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift held for the 34-year-old footballer’s career in the entertainment industry.

The expert even addressed, "Taylor Swift provides an excellent blueprint for Travis if he wants to expand his influence beyond football.”

In conclusion, Sara remarked about the songstress, “Her savvy use of social media and willingness to be personally vulnerable with fans has allowed Taylor to completely own her narrative. Travis would be smart to take notes."