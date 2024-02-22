 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is suggested to 'take notes' from the singing sensation

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Photo: Smart Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift
Photo: 'Smart' Travis Kelce utilizes new opportunity to reunite with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted at a zoo in Sydney.

As fans will know, the Kansas City Chiefs's tight-end jetted off to meet his lady-love on Thursday.

After their 'private' reunion in Australia, the couple took out some time to visit Sydney Zoo, where they fed kangaroos, as reported by 9News.

This comes after Fox News revealed that the relationship expert Sara Khaki weighed in on the pair’s relationship, which was earlier dubbed as 'a PR stunt.'

Speaking to the outlet, Sara shared, "Travis may gain more endorsements, sponsorships, or entertainment opportunities by virtue of his association with Taylor."

She went on to suggest that the NFL player should 'take notes' from the Lover hitmaker, who has "carefully managed her image and brand" as the “the girl next door.”

She also touched on the potential Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift held for the 34-year-old footballer’s career in the entertainment industry.

The expert even addressed, "Taylor Swift provides an excellent blueprint for Travis if he wants to expand his influence beyond football.”

In conclusion, Sara remarked about the songstress, “Her savvy use of social media and willingness to be personally vulnerable with fans has allowed Taylor to completely own her narrative. Travis would be smart to take notes."

Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?
Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?
Prince William joins forces with Queen Camilla to oust Harry from Charles' will video
Prince William joins forces with Queen Camilla to oust Harry from Charles' will
Emma Stone learns her lesson about making fun of Taylor Swift video
Emma Stone learns her lesson about making fun of Taylor Swift
‘Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude'
‘Outraged' Queen Camilla lashed out at Harry for coming to UK with ‘an attitude'
Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez's antics would ruin their relationship
Ben Affleck fears Jennifer Lopez's antics would ruin their relationship
Prince Harry war with Prince William would take years to end
Prince Harry war with Prince William would take years to end
Kate Middleton's eating disorder sparked abdominal surgery?
Kate Middleton's eating disorder sparked abdominal surgery?
Meghan Markle's officially ‘work divorced' Prince Harry in hushed move
Meghan Markle's officially ‘work divorced' Prince Harry in hushed move
King Charles shatters Prince William's hopes of becoming a King in his lifetime video
King Charles shatters Prince William's hopes of becoming a King in his lifetime
Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional for late dad Robert's birthday
Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional for late dad Robert's birthday
Prince Harry reentry into Royal family would be the end of them video
Prince Harry reentry into Royal family would be the end of them
Prince Harry seeks ‘permanent part-time working' royal status
Prince Harry seeks ‘permanent part-time working' royal status