Gwen Stefani makes shock admission about former group

Gwen Stefani reportedly avoids listening to old songs of her former group.

The wife of Blake Shelton recently appeared for a sit-down with Audacy Check In.

In this chat, the pop-star revealed why she would throw up after listening to some No Doubt songs, (an American rock band which was founded in 1986 by Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont and Tony Kanal.)

Getting candid about this feeling, the songstress confessed that, when she revisited old memories, she felt sick.

The Purple Irises hitmaker began, "I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me."

She went on to explain that these songs made her think about previous ‘mistakes’ and ‘regrets.’

"And it’s like, you know, you have regret and mistakes you’ve made. Most of the songs are about that," she also added.

Gwen even singled out a particular song from the band’s materials which she can not stand anymore.

The 54-year-old singer mentioned, "If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth."

She professed before starting a new topic, "It's just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back."