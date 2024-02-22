 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

How Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea decided to elope after Super Bowl

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea tied the knot after his grand half-time performance at the Super Bowl

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea tied the knot after his grand half-time performance at the Super Bowl
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea tied the knot after his grand half-time performance at the Super Bowl

Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea’s elopement following his electrifying Super Bowl performance was a spontaneous decision.

R&B star Usher married Jennifer after five years of dating. Knowing that his partner “always has his back” helped the Scream hitmaker reach the decision.

“They didn’t spend months planning it, but it came together beautifully nevertheless,” a source told Us Weekly. “Usher says Jenn’s the best partner he could ever hope for so he figured why not do it in Vegas?”

A rep for Usher confirmed the marriage, saying, “We can confirm Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

This comes as Usher just announced his megatour, including dates for cities across Europe. This will be the Grammy winner’s first tour of Europe since 2015.

The European tour next year will mark Usher’s 30 years in the music industry. The singer is also heading to Europe in April this year to perform a few shows in select cities.

Announcing the dates, he said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

