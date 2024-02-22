Meghan Markle paints ‘regal profile' as she ‘endorses' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted the Invictus Gala to celebrate the Invictus Games 2025

Meghan Markle put on a “gracious” display at the Invictus Gala alongside Prince Harry.

The gala, which hosted 200 guests, was arranged to celebrate one year to go until the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning off shoulder olive green dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine.

Body language expert Judi James has taken a look at photos coming out of the gala on Friday night, noting how Meghan “endorses” Prince Harry.

She told The Mirror: "These photos focus solely on the glamorous side of the Invictus promo, with Harry and Meghan being portrayed as a royal power couple looking elegant and, in Meghan’s case, extremely gracious and endorsing.”

James explained: "Meghan’s body language shows a very active approach to ensuring an event appearance goes smoothly for everyone, with her attentive and endorsing head tilts as she greets other guests or hosts and with the glance of pure endorsement and admiration that she throws up at Harry. She seems to signal that she is totally comfortable with a more formal, regal profile and that she is in her element appearing at visits like this.”

She continued: “Harry and Meghan perform their very tight hand clasp here with Meghan throwing him some strong eye contact and smiles that could suggest a sense of ‘See? You have it all here anyway’.”

James also weighed in on Prince Harry’s comment about his life in the U.S.: “Harry’s rather strong comment that ‘I have my own family’ and that he ‘Loves every day of life in the US’ might be more in line with the body language here than any real attempt to get back into royal duties in the UK."