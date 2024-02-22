Does Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘work divorce' reflect marriage issues?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s professional separation could be a sign of marriage trouble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have parted ways in their professional endeavors after their joint projects didn’t do as well as they’d wanted. However, one expert has explained if it reflects deeper marriage trouble.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020, and went on to sign lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix. Things went south when the Spotify deal fell through. The duo’s Netflix deal is also set to expire in early 2025.

Now, Meghan has taken up a new podcast, while Harry is recently appeared in an ABC News interview about the Invictus Games without the Duchess.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson says the work separation doesn’t reflect badly on their relationship.

"This decision doesn't necessarily reflect on their relationship as a whole but more on the brand direction they are choosing to take," she told The Mirror.

She explained: "Meghan and Harry's decision to go their separate ways work-wise is likely a decision based on the negative reception their joint projects have received so far. After the projects that they embarked on together, like their Spotify deal, haven't garnered them the positive attention they were after, they may have realised that working together professionally might not be the best route for them at this time."

Louella continued: "Meghan and Harry are strategic in their approach to their public image, and this move could be seen as a way for them to have more control over how they are perceived individually. It may also give them the opportunity to explore different interests and passions without being tied to each other's brands or projects.”

Louella also noted how "Working with your partner can also be an intense experience,” and taking on separate projects can give the Montecito couple some “much-needed breathing space.”

She even suggested that the professional distance could help Harry and Meghan’s marriage, saying, “It allows for growth and the chance to have new experiences outside of each other's shadow, particularly given the negative attention they have received as a couple in recent years.”