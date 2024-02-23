Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'

Dua Lipa talks about acting and singing for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa recently weighed in on her cameo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Recently, the 28-year-old songstress, who is reportedly dating Callum Turner, marked her presence on The Graham Norton Show.

In this confessional, the show host asked her to talk about her acting gig in Margot Robbie’s blockbuster movie.

The Houdini hitmaker responded by saying, “It's very embarrassing to talk about it while sitting on a sofa with major legendary actors.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua was also joined by Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Adrian Lester, and Justin Timberlake during that interview.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged, “But I am very proud of it, and it was so much fun.”

The singing sensation also touched on the hit song Dance the Night and shared, “Initially we wrote it based on what Greta told us about the film and we were leaning towards Barbie's existential crisis and thoughts of death,” before declaring, “It was quite dark.”

"Then we got to see the film and I had changed it up a bit, so we decided to write the song like a score following the dance moves. The whole soundtrack is amazing," she concluded.