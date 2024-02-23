Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media on her late father's 80th birth anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media to honor her late father Robert Kardashian’s birthday.

On February 22, the reality TV star shared a carousel of two throwback pictures of herself from when she was a child with Robert.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time,” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney added: “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special.”

Robert was a defense attorney who rose to fame for being a part of O.J. Simpson;s legal defense team in 1995. He died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

The heartfelt post garnered comments from Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner as well.

“The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday. He is our angel,” the Good American founder wrote whereas the momager penned: “The best Daddy there ever was ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????????”