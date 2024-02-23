 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media on her late father's 80th birth anniversary

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media to honor her late father Robert Kardashian’s birthday.

On February 22, the reality TV star shared a carousel of two throwback pictures of herself from when she was a child with Robert.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time,” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney added: “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special.”

Robert was a defense attorney who rose to fame for being a part of O.J. Simpson;s legal defense team in 1995. He died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

The heartfelt post garnered comments from Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner as well.

“The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday. He is our angel,” the Good American founder wrote whereas the momager penned: “The best Daddy there ever was ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????????”

'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau video
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release video
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties
Dakota Johnson relaxed with Beau Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson relaxed with Beau Chris Martin
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's camps in heated press feud with cheating claims
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's camps in heated press feud with cheating claims
Zendaya addresses differences between her and Tom Holland video
Zendaya addresses differences between her and Tom Holland
Greta Gerwig feels 'good' to be nominated for Oscars
Greta Gerwig feels 'good' to be nominated for Oscars