 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors in December 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan ignores questions about Sabrina Carpenter 

Barry Keoghan steered clear of a question about Sabrina Carpenter amid their dating rumors.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Irish actor was asked if he plans on bringing a date to the Golden Globes.

“Look, I read all of that, and it obviously gets sent to me as well. But you gotta take it with a pinch,” the Saltburn actor replied.

Speaking of people’s interest in a celebrity’s life, he continued, “It’s just the response to the movie that’s kicking a lot of stuff about. I tend to stay away from the internet because I want to kind of get back to some meditative stuff.”

Read More: Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?

“By that I mean boxing or playing the PlayStation or going out on a walk, or stuff that involves me being present. It’s about putting the phone down or whatever and taking time to yourself. Be nice to yourself,” Barry explained.

His comment comes after he sparked romance rumors with the Feathers hitmaker in December 2023 after they were seen out for dinner together.

Recently, Barry also moved to Los Angeles allegedly to be closer with Sabrina.

“Barry is in demand at the moment and Los Angeles is where it is at. He is also wanting to spend as much time with Sabrina as possible given their hectic work schedules,” a source told the outlet.

Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'
Dua Lipa on 'Barbie' gig: 'It's very embarrassing to talk about it'
‘The Boys' season 4: Everything to know
‘The Boys' season 4: Everything to know
Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to late father Robert Kardashian
'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Machine Gun Kelly raps about personal loss in new song
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa opens up about leaving family for music amid Callum Turner romance
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau video
Taylor Swift enjoys zoo date with beau
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Camilla Cabello drops 'weird' confessions after Shawn Mendes split
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release video
Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya ahead of new flick release
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties
Prince Harry ‘bored' in California palace blocks his return to royal duties
Dakota Johnson relaxed with Beau Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson relaxed with Beau Chris Martin