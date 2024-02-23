Austin Butler joined the 'Dune' franchise as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's merciless nephew Feyd-Rautha

Austin Butler steers clear of 'unhealthy' acting in 'Dune'

Austin Butler was extremely wary of his acting approach for Dune this time after he went overboard in Elvis biopic.

The 32-year-old actor, who will be playing Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's merciless nephew Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2, spoke about his character in an interview with Los Angeles Times, along with his director Denis Villeneuve.

"I’ve definitely in the past, with Elvis, explored living within that world for three years and that being the only thing that I think about day and night. With Feyd, I knew that that would be unhealthy for my family and friends,” Austin shared.

In 2022, Austin rose to fame for playing the Rock n Roll legend Elvis Presley in his biopic where he went so intense with his approach that "the only thing he was ever thinking about was Elvis.”

"So I made a conscious decision to have a boundary," Austin added as Denis also agreed with him and joked that it would’ve been unhealthy for him too.

Recently, he also talked about the extremely warm temperatures of the Dune set which made it seem like a microwave.

“It was 110 degrees and so hot. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week,” he said in another interview with Entertainment Weekly.