Friday, February 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Wendy Williams' niece makes shocking revelations amid FTD diagnosis

Wendy William's medical team detailed her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in a press release

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 23, 2024

Wendy Williams' niece makes shocking revelations amid FTD diagnosis

Wendy Williams’ niece recently spilled on her family’s dynamics with the former tv show host.

Her comment comes after Wendy’s medical team said in a press release that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires,” they stated.

Moreover, she is also receiving treatment for cognitive functioning.

Read More: Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis

Her niece Alex Finnie spoke about her aunt on The View and revealed that her family hasn't been in touch with Wendy since a very long time.

“There were conversations early on in the beginning in terms of with the family and trying to, I guess, gather information to get a hold and a perspective on where she’s at and what they need to know,” she said.

Alex added: “And my mom actually says it in the [Lifetime] documentary, she says it, and all of a sudden there was just this wall that went down and the family was blocked out. It was April of 2022 and the contact from that point on has been so limited.”

