Friday, February 23, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties

One fan commented, "Princess Anne is definitely her mother’s daughter. Dutiful to the end”

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Royal fans heaped praises on the Princess Royal, Anne as she continued royal duties amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health worries.

Princess Anne, as Patron of Save the Children UK, visited the charity's 'Mary's Living and Giving' shop in Wandsworth, as it celebrates 10 years since its opening.

She became President of Save the Children UK in 1970, before moving to be Patron in 2017.

The palace shared photos of Princess Anne on its official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Working every day even when she could be retired. Princess Anne is definitely her mother’s daughter. Dutiful to the end.”

Another said, “HRH is such a hard worker and seems to enjoy her patronages very much.”

“Love The Princess Royal, she’s one of the hardest working members of The Royal Family. Her mother would be so very proud!,” the third commended.

According to palace, Anne has visited Save the Children projects in the UK and overseas including most recently in Sri Lanka, where the Princess Royal marked 50 years of the charity’s work in the country.

