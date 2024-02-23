King Charles and Prince William have reportedly also held a secret meeting to discuss Harry's return to royal fold

King Charles, Prince William on same page over Harry's royal return

Britain’s King Charles and his elder son Prince William are reportedly on the same page over return of Prince Harry to part time royal duties.



According to reports, King Charles and the Prince of Wales have agreed that Harry has no place representing the monarchy in an official capacity.

The Mirror, per Cheat Sheet, citing the insiders, have claimed that King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is “firmly of the opinion” that Harry cannot return to being a working royal.

The insiders told the publication that the monarch, his elder son William and other senior royals are in “solid agreement” that the Duke of Sussex will not be put to work in an official capacity.

The future king Prince William has also reportedly rejected Harry's return to the Royal Family on a temporary basis.

Commenting on Harry’s plans for royal return, Prince William has told friends that there is “no chance” of it happening.

The source said, “There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.

“If anyone is going to take on more duties, it will be William, and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.”