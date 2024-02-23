 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch

Cillian Murphy suffered an injury while working on Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

file footage

Cillian Murphy and co-star Emily Blunt recently revealed a shocking incident from Oppenheimer’s set.

The Oppenheimer stars appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Robert Downey Jr. and shared a gift giving gesture that resulted in the lead star getting a head injury that was then “glued shut.”

Blunt and Murphy had exchanged gifts when they began working together. The Peaky Blinders star gifted her a “voucher for Holiday Inn Express,” while A Quiet Place actress gifted Murphy a Hastens pillow.

“She got me a very nice pillow,” Cillian shared.

“So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I'm obsessed with these pillows. It's a Hastens pillow,” Emily said.

Emily then revealed that Murphy told her he’d flipped the pillow to the “cool side” and missed the pillow when he put his head down, hitting the bedside table instead and smashing “his head open.”

“They had to glue his head shut,” Emily revealed.

“They glued your head shut?,” Jimmy asked.

“Yeah, Luisa Abel, our amazing makeup designer,” Cillian chimed in.

“I just came in, she glued my head and covered it up and you don't see it in the movie, I think,” Cillian added.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is currently reigning when it comes to awards, gaining 13 Oscar nominations, which was the most by any film.

Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. both recently bagged BAFTA awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Whereas director Christopher Nolan took home the Best Director gong at the BAFTAs for Oppenheimer. 

King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title video
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title
Bianca Cenosri rocks edgy new look as she supports Kanye West's ‘Vultures 1': See pics
Bianca Cenosri rocks edgy new look as she supports Kanye West's ‘Vultures 1': See pics
Prince William denying Harry re-entry into Royal family to protect Kate Middleton
Prince William denying Harry re-entry into Royal family to protect Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hates being a ‘retired royal' amid UK return rumours
Prince Harry hates being a ‘retired royal' amid UK return rumours
King Charles, Prince William on same page over Harry's royal return video
King Charles, Prince William on same page over Harry's royal return
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is getting its ‘final rites' before death video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is getting its ‘final rites' before death
Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez weighs in on love life with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada
Meghan Markle spotted with friends after returning from Canada