Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?

Photo: Natalie Portman fears losing job amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours

Natalie Portman talked about the horrors of artificial intelligence (AI).

Recently, the 42-year-old singing sensation appeared for a confessional with the American magazine Vanity Fair in which she revealed on her hidden fears related to her livelihood.

During this conversation, the Thor alum expressed mixed feelings over the topic of artificial intelligence and its integration in the entertainment industry by saying, "I don’t know about ‘threat.’”

“Because it just feels like it’s another form that’s going to exist, which is always interesting for art, and who knows where it will take us," she also added.

In addition to this, she joked, "But sure, there’s a good chance I won’t have a job soon."

Nonetheless, the May December actress showed indifference about her future paycheck as she stated, "We’ll figure it out when it happens, I guess.”

In the same conversation, the Marvel star also spilled the beans about her marriage status with Benjamin Millepied, whom she married in 2012.

Speaking of the alleged affair of the father of her two kids, the actress disclosed, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

After which, she depicted reluctance to share further on the matter and moved on to a new topic, reported Fox News.

