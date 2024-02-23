 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?

Natalie Portman shared fears related to her future in Hollywood as an actress

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Photo: Natalie Portman fears losing job amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours
Photo: Natalie Portman fears losing job amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours

Natalie Portman talked about the horrors of artificial intelligence (AI).

Recently, the 42-year-old singing sensation appeared for a confessional with the American magazine Vanity Fair in which she revealed on her hidden fears related to her livelihood.

During this conversation, the Thor alum expressed mixed feelings over the topic of artificial intelligence and its integration in the entertainment industry by saying, "I don’t know about ‘threat.’”

“Because it just feels like it’s another form that’s going to exist, which is always interesting for art, and who knows where it will take us," she also added.

In addition to this, she joked, "But sure, there’s a good chance I won’t have a job soon."

Nonetheless, the May December actress showed indifference about her future paycheck as she stated, "We’ll figure it out when it happens, I guess.”

In the same conversation, the Marvel star also spilled the beans about her marriage status with Benjamin Millepied, whom she married in 2012.

Speaking of the alleged affair of the father of her two kids, the actress disclosed, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

After which, she depicted reluctance to share further on the matter and moved on to a new topic, reported Fox News

Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
James Bond actress dies at age 80
James Bond actress dies at age 80
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch video
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties