Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'

Taylor Swift announced her new edition of 'The Tortured Poet's Department'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Taylor Swift surprised her fans during her show in Sydney, on Friday, February 23, 2024 with her new version of The Tortured Poets Department, titled The Albatross.

In the video uploaded by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, the Lover crooner can be heard saying, "It's good to have options, everyone likes options, you know. I wanted to show you something if you will direct your attention to the main screen."

As the new edition of her forthcoming album popped up on the main screen behind Swift, she continued, "This is an alternate cover for The Tortured Poet's Department.”

Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: The Albatross

As the audience expressed their excitement through thunderous cheers, Swift added, "And so, this edition is called The Albatross because there is an exclusive bonus song on this vinyl called The Albatross, and I can't wait for you to hear it."

Shortly after the show, Swift also took to her official Instagram account to announce that the new edition of The Tortured Poet’s Department was now available to pre-order.

Her caption read, “File Name: The Albatross. Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track “The Albatross” on my website now.”

Taylor Swift first announced her album, The Tortured Poet’s Department on February 4, 2024 during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards after winning the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for her work on the album, Midnights.  

