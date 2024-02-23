Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot back in November 2022

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have just decided to go their separate ways, 15 months after they tied the knot.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the outlet obtained court documents which stated that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Atlanta.

This news of the couple’s split comes amid rumors related to Guobadia's citizen status. However, these speculations have already been addressed as an insider told the outlet that the divorce is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

Providing further but rather subtle insights into the couple’s decision to divorce, the source added that the cause of their split is an "ongoing matter."

In May 2021, Williams posted a selfie with Guobadia, announcing her love for the philanthropist with the caption, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, said "I do" back in November 2022 and held a native Nigerian traditional custom as well as lawful event, which was then followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.