 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot back in November 2022

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

RHOA star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have just decided to go their separate ways, 15 months after they tied the knot.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the outlet obtained court documents which stated that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Atlanta.

This news of the couple’s split comes amid rumors related to Guobadia's citizen status. However, these speculations have already been addressed as an insider told the outlet that the divorce is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

Providing further but rather subtle insights into the couple’s decision to divorce, the source added that the cause of their split is an "ongoing matter."

RHOA star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia

In May 2021, Williams posted a selfie with Guobadia, announcing her love for the philanthropist with the caption, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, said "I do" back in November 2022 and held a native Nigerian traditional custom as well as lawful event, which was then followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta.

'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
James Bond actress dies at age 80
James Bond actress dies at age 80
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch video
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title video
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title