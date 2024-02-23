 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments

'Love Is Blind' star Chelsea reached out to Megan Fox amid viral social media comments

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

Love Is Blind Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments

Love Is Blind season 6, star Chelsea Blackwell just revealed that she approached Megan Fox addressing the now-viral comparison comments on social media platforms.

According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old actress, told her co-star, Jimmy Presnell, that she had often been told she looked like Megan Fox.

However, Blackwell herself accepts the fact that there is no comparison of her looks to the 37-year-old star.

She even told Presnell not to "get excited” as she admitted to him that people on social media have been "so mean" to her with respect to the comments.

These remarks gained so much attention, that Blackwell felt compelled to contact Fox herself.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 23, 2024, she revealed to the outlet, "I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you.’”

"I'm just waiting for Megan to respond," she added.

Amid the criticism that Blackwell faced, she weighed in on her fans’ reaction as she took to her Instagram and TikTok accounts to upload a video on Sunday.

“Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches,” the caption of her reel, set to the tune of Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin, read. 

King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
James Bond actress dies at age 80
James Bond actress dies at age 80
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch video
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title video
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title