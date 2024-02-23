Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs

Meghan Markle seems to be planning big Hollywood comeback with new gigs

Meghan Markle seems to be gearing up for a bigger Hollywood gig as she was spotted meeting with a high-up TV executive.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex smiled wide as she left after dinner with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions company.

The Duchess looked chic in a grey jumper and matching grey jeans. She completed her look with minimal makeup and styled her hair in loose natural-looking curls.

Terry has worked on The Me You Can't See, Oprah’s mental health series which Prince Harry also worked on. He also worked on the couple’s bombshell Oprah interview after they quit as working royals in 2020.

This comes after Meghan announced she’d joined Lemonada re-release her Archetypes podcast. She’s also set to launch a new podcast series with the company.

In her statement, Meghan said: "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."