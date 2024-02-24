 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters

Natalie Portman reveals the supreme reason for her 'unpopularity' among young minds across the world

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Photo: Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Photo: Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters

Natalie Portman reportedly believes that influencers have a greater impact on youngsters than actors.

As the Thor alum sat down for a confessional with Vanity Fair, she weighed in on the effects of social media usage on young minds.

According to the latest report by TMZ, the acting sensation began the topic by claiming, “The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment.”

She went on to remark about the once-popular source of entertainment, “It feels much more niche now.”

“If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever,” she also explained about the young audience across the globe.

Elsewhere in the chat, Natalie shared that artificial intelligence (AI) might replace her as an actress in the future.

When asked about her feelings related to AI, the 42-year-old star stated, "I don’t know about ‘threat.’”

She even continued, “Because it just feels like it’s another form that’s going to exist, which is always interesting for art, and who knows where it will take us."

"But sure, there’s a good chance I won’t have a job soon," she quipped after which she moved to another topic. 

