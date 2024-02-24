 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore was surprised by Jimmy Fallon on her 49th birthday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Drew Barrymore just received an incredible surprise for her 49th birthday, on February 22, 2024, from her long-time friend, Jimmy Fallon.

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress Fever Pitch costar, Fallon, announced that she would be getting her very own Madam Tussauds wax figure.

"Hey pal, happy birthday! I have a little surprise for you," the 49-year-old show host exclaimed in a video message from his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon desk.

Drew Barrymore receives crazy surprise from Jimmy Fallon

"You're about to join me in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. You are getting your very own wax figure at Madam Tussauds! It's real!" he revealed as he smiled ear-to-ear and slapped his desk in excitement.

A shocked Barrymore said to the audience and her episode’s guest, who is also Fallon's former Saturday Night Live costar Rachel Dratch, "Oh my God, are you kidding me?!"

"These are so lifelike. This is so crazy! I've never seen them this close up, you guys. This is incredible," Barrymore stated as she was surprised with a few of the museum’s existing figures which included, Rihanna, Harry Styles and even Fallon himself.

Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
'Love Is Blind' Chelsea addresses Megan Fox viral comparison comments
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans
King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans