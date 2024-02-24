Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore was surprised by Jimmy Fallon on her 49th birthday

Drew Barrymore just received an incredible surprise for her 49th birthday, on February 22, 2024, from her long-time friend, Jimmy Fallon.



On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress Fever Pitch costar, Fallon, announced that she would be getting her very own Madam Tussauds wax figure.

"Hey pal, happy birthday! I have a little surprise for you," the 49-year-old show host exclaimed in a video message from his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon desk.

"You're about to join me in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. You are getting your very own wax figure at Madam Tussauds! It's real!" he revealed as he smiled ear-to-ear and slapped his desk in excitement.

A shocked Barrymore said to the audience and her episode’s guest, who is also Fallon's former Saturday Night Live costar Rachel Dratch, "Oh my God, are you kidding me?!"

"These are so lifelike. This is so crazy! I've never seen them this close up, you guys. This is incredible," Barrymore stated as she was surprised with a few of the museum’s existing figures which included, Rihanna, Harry Styles and even Fallon himself.