SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch

SZA launched her new song, 'Saturn' on February 22, 2024

SZA releases song 'Saturn': 'so heavenly'

SZA just released one of her most anticipated songs titled, Saturn on February 22, 2024 and has left her fans star-struck.

The Snooze hit-maker launched Saturn in the form of a bundle, which includes three versions of the song, the studio version of the song, a sped-up rendition, an acapella and instrumental.

Fans could not contain their excitement as soon as the song was released where a fan wrote, "Her voice is so recognizable and unique."

Saturn depicts SZA in her classic form as she addresses despair and helplessness engulfing the world at large in her lyrics.





The song has a dreamy and rather hazy effect through SZA’s honey-sweet vocal intricacy which provides an airy and enchanting effects to the lyrics’ dark tones.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who has famously addressed her perfectionism when it comes to creating music, has remained cautious before careful releasing new projects and singles throughout her career.

SZA staged a five-year long gap between her 2017 debut album, Ctrl and its follow-up 2022 album titled SOS as she concentrated on each track with impeccable focus.

SOS, immediately and inevitable became a hit release that broke music chart records and earned SZA her three Grammys at the latest ceremony held on February 4, 2024.