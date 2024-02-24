 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch

SZA launched her new song, 'Saturn' on February 22, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

SZA releases song Saturn: so heavenly
SZA releases song 'Saturn': 'so heavenly'

SZA just released one of her most anticipated songs titled, Saturn on February 22, 2024 and has left her fans star-struck.

The Snooze hit-maker launched Saturn in the form of a bundle, which includes three versions of the song, the studio version of the song, a sped-up rendition, an acapella and instrumental.

Fans could not contain their excitement as soon as the song was released where a fan wrote, "Her voice is so recognizable and unique."

SZA announces the drop of new song Saturn: Watch

Saturn depicts SZA in her classic form as she addresses despair and helplessness engulfing the world at large in her lyrics.


The song has a dreamy and rather hazy effect through SZA’s honey-sweet vocal intricacy which provides an airy and enchanting effects to the lyrics’ dark tones.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who has famously addressed her perfectionism when it comes to creating music, has remained cautious before careful releasing new projects and singles throughout her career.

SZA staged a five-year long gap between her 2017 debut album, Ctrl and its follow-up 2022 album titled SOS as she concentrated on each track with impeccable focus.

SOS, immediately and inevitable became a hit release that broke music chart records and earned SZA her three Grammys at the latest ceremony held on February 4, 2024. 

Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon video
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
John Cena recalls going against his agency for 'Barbie' cameo
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
David Beckham shares bad news ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Natalie Portman confesses she is not popular among youngsters
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Prince Harry wants to be royal ‘peacemaker' but William won't ‘fall for it'
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Natalie Portman fears losing jobs amid Benjamin Millepied split rumours?
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs
Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs