Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have reportedly become 'besties' once again

Photo: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are reportedly friends again after putting aside years old feud.

As fans will know, the Lover hitmaker was all set to begin the Eras Tour in Sydney when the show got delayed by an hour due to heavy rainfall at the Accor Stadium.

At this show, according to the latest findings of The Mirror, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce was also joined by her “old friend” Katy Perry, who was given one of the VIP seats along with singer Rita Ora.

The news was confirmed by one of Roar hitmaker’s Instagram posts, where Katy penned, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."

The post was accompanied with a sweet selfie of the duo posted from the show.



It is pertinent to mention here that this confession comes after reports emerged that Katy had stolen some back-up dancers of Taylor’s show for her own tour back in the day.

The Mirror also reported that back in 2015, the Cruel Summer hitmaker talked about the matter in an interview with Rolling Stone and said, "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” adding, "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away.”

“And I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' She did something so horrible, I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business," she stated in conclusion at that time.