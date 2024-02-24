Enrique Iglesias released his latest song, 'Space In My Heart' on February 23, 2024

Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song

Enrique Iglesias released his new song, Space In My Heart, on February 23, 2024, in collaboration with the American singer and guitarist, Miranda Lambert.

The Latin pop star and the country music artist teamed up for a romantic collaboration on this newly launched love song.

Its lyrics go around the lines of, “If you ever go/ I will never change/ There’s a space in my heart and it’s just your shape.”

Space In My Heart was a much-anticipated collaborative song by Iglesias and Lambert who first teased the song via their social media accounts on February 12, 2024.



“Texas meets Spain! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one,” Lambert wrote.



Shortly after the release of the song, fans flocked the comments section with words of praise and appreciation for the artists and their art.

A fan wrote, “This song is beautiful and sweet.. such a good collab with Miranda.”

While another penned, “Finally an English song of Enrique. Been waiting for so long to hear from you.”

Space In My Heart is one of Iglesias’ tracks from his forthcoming and final studio album titled, Final (Vol. 2) which is a sequel of his previous album Final (Vol.1).