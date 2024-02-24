'Shrek 2' raked $935.3 million worldwide and turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2004

'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary

Shrek 2 is coming to theaters to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The update comes after the Government of Alberta in Canada released its trailers for the month of January and February.

According to Daily Mail, the trailer for the iconic Dreamwork film was also up for a review by the province’s film body on Thursday.

The announcement led to the conjecture that the movie might be re-releasing in cinemas across Britain later this year.

The animated feature, which originally came out in 2004, tells the story of Shrek and Fiona's visit to the princess’ parents’ kingdom called Far Far Away.

However, because Shrek's father, King Harold (voiced by John Cleese), despises the ogre for marrying daughter, he seeks the help of the fairy godmother (voiced by Jennifer Saunders) to keep him away from Fiona.

During its glory days, the film was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (Accidentally In Love by Counting Crows).

It also raked $935.3 million worldwide and turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2004.