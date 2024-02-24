 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?

Following the release of 'Miller's Girl,' SAG-AFTRA released new guidelines for intimacy coordinators

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Jenna Ortega, Martin Freemans romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?
Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s new movie Miller’s Girl has pushed SAG-AFTRA to impose stricter rules over intimacy coordination.

According to Deadline, the union updated their guidelines in which they’ve made it clear that any intimacy coordinator who does not adhere to the required standards could be removed from SAG-AFTRA’s registry.

The modification comes following the release of Jade Bartlett’s movie which shows teacher-student romance between a girl named Cairo Sweet, played by 21-year-old Jenna, and her English teacher Jonathan Miller, played by 52-year-old Martin.

A spokesperson for the guild told the outlet, “Intimacy coordinators are a crucial resource on any set to ensure the protection of our members working in intimate scenes.”

They added: “Intimacy coordinators should maintain the confidentiality of an actor’s work and experience in performing highly sensitive scenes unless they have the actor’s permission to publicly share this information.”

The statement went on to emphasise that coordinators failing to keep an actor’s work private is “unacceptable.”

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon video
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary