Following the release of 'Miller's Girl,' SAG-AFTRA released new guidelines for intimacy coordinators

Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s new movie Miller’s Girl has pushed SAG-AFTRA to impose stricter rules over intimacy coordination.

According to Deadline, the union updated their guidelines in which they’ve made it clear that any intimacy coordinator who does not adhere to the required standards could be removed from SAG-AFTRA’s registry.

The modification comes following the release of Jade Bartlett’s movie which shows teacher-student romance between a girl named Cairo Sweet, played by 21-year-old Jenna, and her English teacher Jonathan Miller, played by 52-year-old Martin.

A spokesperson for the guild told the outlet, “Intimacy coordinators are a crucial resource on any set to ensure the protection of our members working in intimate scenes.”

They added: “Intimacy coordinators should maintain the confidentiality of an actor’s work and experience in performing highly sensitive scenes unless they have the actor’s permission to publicly share this information.”

The statement went on to emphasise that coordinators failing to keep an actor’s work private is “unacceptable.”