Taylor Swift's act of kindness comes after a young girl's stepmother shared a heartfelt note online

Taylor Swift makes a cancer patient's dream come true

Taylor Swift's special 22 hat found a special owner at her recent concert.

The 34-year-old singer has made it a tradition where she gives her coveted headwear to pre-selected concert attendees at her Eras Tour show.

On Friday, Taylor gave the cap to a young cancer patient named Scarlett Oliver. Her act of kindness came after the girl's stepmother Natalie shared her story and how she’s a huge fan of Taylor who wants to meet her one day.

"Scarlett is a 9-year-old from Perth, and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure," Natalie penned on a Facebook fan page of the Lover crooner.

"Scarlett is so excited and would absolutely love to receive the 22 hat from Taylor (as would everyone else I’m sure)," continued the Facebook post.



Later, when she posted a picture of Scarlett holding a sign that read, "Taylor can I have the 22 hat? Please,” Taylor’s team noticed her as the singer was captured hugging and kissing the young girl at Accor Stadium while placing the hat on her head.