TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame

TWICE addressed their friendship as a group on account of their 13th album's release

TWICE reflects on friendship amid K-pop music fame

TWICE, one of the most successful K-pop girl groups reflected on the years of friendship they band members have with each other.

According to PEOPLE, on account of the release of their 13th mini-album titled, With YOU-th, TWICE paid homage to the memories they’ve made since their youth.

They wrote a love letter, called the ONCE and wrote it around the theme of nostalgia and hope for each other as well as their fans.

TWICE member Jihyo said, “This album is about our friendship and how ONCE has always been there to watch us grow as friends and as a group.”

Reflecting on the band’s success, she continued, “The good thing is as the years go by, our teamwork becomes more solid and we get to know each other even better as the years go by.”

“We have less conflicts and the relationship is way more smooth now,” Jihyo further stated.

TWICE comprises of nine young women who joined forces to form a music band back in 2015.

The girls, named Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, gained immense popularity through their work.

One of TWICE’s biggest milestones is becoming the first K-pop act to receive the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

