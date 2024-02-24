 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame

TWICE addressed their friendship as a group on account of their 13th album's release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

TWICE reflects on friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reflects on friendship amid K-pop music fame

TWICE, one of the most successful K-pop girl groups reflected on the years of friendship they band members have with each other.

According to PEOPLE, on account of the release of their 13th mini-album titled, With YOU-th, TWICE paid homage to the memories they’ve made since their youth.

They wrote a love letter, called the ONCE and wrote it around the theme of nostalgia and hope for each other as well as their fans.

TWICE member Jihyo said, “This album is about our friendship and how ONCE has always been there to watch us grow as friends and as a group.”

Reflecting on the band’s success, she continued, “The good thing is as the years go by, our teamwork becomes more solid and we get to know each other even better as the years go by.”

TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame

“We have less conflicts and the relationship is way more smooth now,” Jihyo further stated.

TWICE comprises of nine young women who joined forces to form a music band back in 2015.

The girls, named Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, gained immense popularity through their work.

One of TWICE’s biggest milestones is becoming the first K-pop act to receive the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. 

Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion video
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family video
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level' video
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie video
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed video
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed