 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles

Amy Schumer details health struggles and addresses social media trolls

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Photo: Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Photo: Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles

Amy Schumer reportedly fears that she will not be around her son in the future.

On Friday, the popular comedian made a shock admission on the News Not Noise newsletter, where she spoke candidly about her health struggles.

During this chat, the 42-year-old actress revealed, “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family.”

Amy went on to confess that she has been diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, a health condition which happens when the body starts preparing too much of the hormone cortisol, reported Mayo Clinic.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she also observed.

Speaking of her illness, she remarked that it “is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone.”

She also addressed the trolls she had to face on social media over her swollen face a few days back.

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in,” she declared in the interview.

“The comedian got emotional when she shared about her recurrent thoughts by saying “I may not be around to see my son grow up,” after which she started a new topic. 

TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion video
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family video
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level' video
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie video
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed video
Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori video
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori