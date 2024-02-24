Amy Schumer details health struggles and addresses social media trolls

Photo: Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles

Amy Schumer reportedly fears that she will not be around her son in the future.

On Friday, the popular comedian made a shock admission on the News Not Noise newsletter, where she spoke candidly about her health struggles.

During this chat, the 42-year-old actress revealed, “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family.”

Amy went on to confess that she has been diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, a health condition which happens when the body starts preparing too much of the hormone cortisol, reported Mayo Clinic.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she also observed.

Speaking of her illness, she remarked that it “is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone.”

She also addressed the trolls she had to face on social media over her swollen face a few days back.

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in,” she declared in the interview.

“The comedian got emotional when she shared about her recurrent thoughts by saying “I may not be around to see my son grow up,” after which she started a new topic.