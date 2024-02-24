 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing

Calvin Harris announced his expected retirement from DJing

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Calvin Harris just revealed his plans on the radio program, Capital Dance, for his career moving forward as the DJ ages.

As the Scottish DJ turned 40 last month, he revealed in the interview that he will likely only continue DJing throughout the upcoming 10 years of his life.

Harris said that entering his fourth decade of life "feels good," however, he was not really excited about his milestone birthday.

"I think in the run up to it, you’re googling anti-aging supplements," Harris said stated, further announcing, "I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing, man."

As the Grammy winning musician addressed his age with respect to DJing, the host, MistaJam, pointed out the renowned British DJ, Carl Cox, who remains a prolific artist at the age of 61.

"It’s a certain type of DJing," clarified Harris, who's headlined festivals around the world including Coachella. "On the more commercial end, it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect."

Calvin Harris revealed how he plans on transitioning his career from a DJ to a “ghost producer” in the studio, spending his time, making tunes.

Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
TWICE reveal secret to friendship amid K-pop music fame
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families urge them to get engaged
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Amy Schumer confesses hidden fears amid health struggles
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift shares cute texts with Sabrina Carpenter at Sydney concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Secret rule Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds follow revealed
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion video
Prince William becomes a hurdle between King Charles, Prince Harry reunion
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family video
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level' video
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie video
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about 'suffering, pain' in new movie