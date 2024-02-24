Calvin Harris reveals reason behind departure from DJing

Calvin Harris announced his expected retirement from DJing

Calvin Harris just revealed his plans on the radio program, Capital Dance, for his career moving forward as the DJ ages.



As the Scottish DJ turned 40 last month, he revealed in the interview that he will likely only continue DJing throughout the upcoming 10 years of his life.

Harris said that entering his fourth decade of life "feels good," however, he was not really excited about his milestone birthday.

"I think in the run up to it, you’re googling anti-aging supplements," Harris said stated, further announcing, "I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing, man."

As the Grammy winning musician addressed his age with respect to DJing, the host, MistaJam, pointed out the renowned British DJ, Carl Cox, who remains a prolific artist at the age of 61.

"It’s a certain type of DJing," clarified Harris, who's headlined festivals around the world including Coachella. "On the more commercial end, it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect."

Calvin Harris revealed how he plans on transitioning his career from a DJ to a “ghost producer” in the studio, spending his time, making tunes.