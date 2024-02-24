 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Melanie Walker

Insiders claim Sofía Vergara misses Joe Manganiello despite divorce

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Sofía Vergara love for Joe Manganiello never dies?

It's been seven months since Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello drifted apart, but an insider shared the former still misses the latter.

“Sofía misses Joe," the source confided. However, it emphasizes that the reality show judge is keeping herself busy with other activities to avoid further distractions.

"She's distracting herself with work, seeing old friends and rediscovering hobbies."

But, the Modern Family alum faces challenges from her split of seven years of union.

"Sofía didn't want a divorce; it broke her heart, but she says that's life," noting her efforts to get moved on, the mole squealed to OK! Magazine, "She's done her best to move on and is bouncing back."

"Friends say she seems happier than ever, and the secret is her positive and upbeat attitude."

However, the tipster tattled the Colombian actress knows how to return to normalcy.

"She may fall from time to time, but she always gets back up, brushes herself off, and moves on."

