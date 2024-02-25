Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician

Taylor was reportedly left speechless during her latest performance at the 'Eras Tour'

File Footage

Taylor Swift was reportedly left speechless during her latest performance in Sydney.



On Saturday, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend reportedly took a moment to catch her breath after she saw a phenomenal standing ovation made by the all- cheerful crowd at Accor Stadium.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, Taylor Swift sang the track Champagne Problems to her fanbase present in Australia.

In response to this performance, the Swifties gave a reaction, which reportedly made them the 'champion of ovations.'

After a brief silence, the 34-year-old songstress referred to the crowd and said, “You guys are on another level.”

“You are wild Sydney!” she exclaimed.

She went on to confess that she had a dream of playing for such a 'wild crowd' since her childhood.

“You're a crowd I dreamed of having as a child,” Taylor observed before resuming her performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the same stadium where Katy Perry met her “old friend” Taylor Swift and joined her to sing Bad Blood, which seemed to be a nod to the duo’s old feud.