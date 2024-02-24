Brittany Snow opens up on life after divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is reflecting on the year following her split from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has opened up about her struggles after divorce from Tyler Stanaland, sharing that she now makes her work her first priority.

“It's been really challenging,” Brittany told People of the past year, but also noted that it’s “been really great.”

The Pitch Perfect star continued: “It's been very cool to be so focused and centered on what I like doing. And I do believe in energy, and I think when you open yourself up to new experiences and new people, things just sort of fall into place when you put yourself in the right headspace.”

“It's been nice and I'm just really grateful," she added.

Brittany is gearing up for the Oscars 2024, where her short film Red, White and Blue is nominated.

She reflected on how the last year brought more media attention to her personal life than her work, saying: "I mean, my personal life has always been something that I've liked to keep really private,” she says, "and when it wasn't as private, that was a little strange to me."

She added: “And it's really nice to kind of compartmentalize and actually just focus on the work and have that be what my mindset is right now. Not to say that I don't have a life outside of work, which I definitely do, but it is nice that it's not the focal point of what people are talking about.”

Since her divorce, Brittany has starred in Christmas with the Campbells, The Good Half short film Red, White and Blue. She will next star in the drama The Hunting Wives and make her directorial debut with Parachute.