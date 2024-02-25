Olivia Rodrigo kicks off her second tour called 'GUTS' with style

Photo: Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour

As fans will know, the Grammy-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo has just kicked off her second tour called GUTS.

During the opening night of her Palm Island concert, the 21-year-old pop star referred to the crowd and said, “I'm so happy to be in Palm Springs. I've never played here before. But I grew up in Temecula, which is not too far.”

Then she asked if anyone from the audience had gone to her Sour Tour, which began on 5th April 2022.

Later in the concert, Olivia sang her famous track All-American B****.

During this song’s performance, she also asked her fans to unleash their rage and get ready to scream.

The songstress addressed, “Okay here's the deal. When the lights go off, I want everyone in here to think about something or someone that really pisses you off.”

“And I want you to scream your heart out. Are you ready?” she also announced.

She then sang the lyrics, “I scream inside to deal with it,” after which the lights were cut, and her fans acted as per her wish.