 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' showrunner Albert Kim opens up about the original creators' departure from the project

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Netflix showrunner reacts to Avatar: The Last Airbender creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit

For showrunner Albert Kim, the exit of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators of hit Avatar: The Last Airbender, was a disappointment.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer spoke about their departure from the Netflix live-action series.

"They were still involved when I first joined. They had been working on it for a while on their own, but then I came on board, so we overlapped for a little bit. I got the chance to talk to them a lot about the show."

He continued, "Everything from their vision and what I thought should be done to me geeking out about being able to talk to the original creators. So, we worked together for a little while, and then they decided they needed to leave, and that was a personal decision on their part."

However, Albert admitted, "It did bum me out, because I enjoyed working with them and I obviously would have loved to have kept on doing that. But they went through their own process, which started before I was part of the project."

"And it was a personal decision for them to leave. We just kept on going as best we could without them."

In the meantime, Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.

Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert