Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' showrunner Albert Kim opens up about the original creators' departure from the project

For showrunner Albert Kim, the exit of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators of hit Avatar: The Last Airbender, was a disappointment.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer spoke about their departure from the Netflix live-action series.

"They were still involved when I first joined. They had been working on it for a while on their own, but then I came on board, so we overlapped for a little bit. I got the chance to talk to them a lot about the show."

He continued, "Everything from their vision and what I thought should be done to me geeking out about being able to talk to the original creators. So, we worked together for a little while, and then they decided they needed to leave, and that was a personal decision on their part."

However, Albert admitted, "It did bum me out, because I enjoyed working with them and I obviously would have loved to have kept on doing that. But they went through their own process, which started before I was part of the project."

"And it was a personal decision for them to leave. We just kept on going as best we could without them."

In the meantime, Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.