Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis

Wendy Williams finally spoke out after her medical team announced her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the former TV show host started off by thanking her fans for the "overwhelming" support.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she said.

Wendy added: "The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

She also thanked the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their “kind words of support” and their remarkable efforts “to raise awareness of FTD."

Wendy’s statement comes after her niece Alex Finnie claimed that she is not in contact with her family anymore.

“There were conversations early on in the beginning in terms of with the family and trying to, I guess, gather information to get a hold and a perspective on where she’s at and what they need to know,” she shared on The View.