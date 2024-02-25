 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis

Previously, Wendy Williams' medical team announced her FTD diagnosis in a press release

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis

Wendy Williams finally spoke out after her medical team announced her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the former TV show host started off by thanking her fans for the "overwhelming" support.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she said.

Wendy added: "The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

Read More: Wendy Williams' niece makes shocking revelations amid FTD diagnosis

She also thanked the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their “kind words of support” and their remarkable efforts “to raise awareness of FTD."

Wendy’s statement comes after her niece Alex Finnie claimed that she is not in contact with her family anymore.

“There were conversations early on in the beginning in terms of with the family and trying to, I guess, gather information to get a hold and a perspective on where she’s at and what they need to know,” she shared on The View.

Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo spills 21st birthday tea during 'Guts World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Olivia Rodrigo leaves the crowd screaming amid second tour
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities' video
Ricky Gervais under fire for being cruel to 'minorities'
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert video
Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery
Billy Gardell gets candid about his weight loss post surgery