Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed their first son Roman Pacino in June 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah made their first appearance together after settling custody of their son.

In exclusive images obtained by Page Six, the 83-year-old actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend could be seen leaving an intimate dinner date at E. Baldi in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night.

Noor was wearing an all-black ensemble as she rocked a pair of leggings, shirt and a leather jacket whereas the Scarface actor wore a black shirt, black pants and layered the outfit with a coat, alongside an unknown woman walking beside him.

Their appearance comes after they settled custody agreement of their son Roman Pacino who was born in June 2023.

Initially, Noor filed a petition in which she requested for sole and shared legal custody of their kid with reasonable visitations from Al Pacino.

According to The Blast, the documents stated that the couple have reached a custody agreement, visitation schedules, and support regarding Roman.

At the time, it was also alleged that according to their agreement, Pacino was due to pay Noor a generous amount for child support as well.

