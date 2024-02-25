Priyanka Chopra inks major deal with Oscar nominated documentary

Priyanka Chopra will be joining Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling for the post-production of 'To Kill a Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra is set to land a major role in To Kill a Tiger’s post-production scene.

On Saturday, Deadline reported that the 41-year-old actress is joining the Oscar-nominated documentary as an executive producer alongside a string of inclusive execs like Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling.

The news comes with the film inking a deal with Netflix which will be releasing it globally on the streaming giant soon.

“Priyanka has stood as an unwavering advocate for the film since debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022,” a release noted.

Directed by Nisha Pahuja, To Kill a Tiger has already earned numerous awards globally including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Nisha also won the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award from the Directors Guild of Canada.

The documentary also earned an Oscar nomination despite having no U.S. distribution which will now be changed by the Netflix deal.