 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry return to UK branded 'highly unlikely': 'Laughable'

Prince Harry will not be in UK to help King Charles due to resentment

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Prince Harry return to UK branded highly unlikely: Laughable

Prince Harry will not be able to return to UK to serve King Charles, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to help his father with state affairs amid His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, has a highly ‘unlikely’ chance of return.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl has cited a source, saying: "The idea of Harry coming back to the UK to carry out engagements on behalf of the King is highly, highly unlikely."

She went on to add: "There is a carefully mapped out contingency plan in place if the king is unable to carry out public-facing engagements over the coming months, and none of these involve Prince Harry."

The source told Vanity Fair: "The brothers are barely speaking so the idea of William wanting Harry to come back and represent the firm is both laughable and unthinkable."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Priyanka Chopra inks major deal with Oscar nominated documentary
Priyanka Chopra inks major deal with Oscar nominated documentary
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah break cover together after settling child custody
Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan publicly gushes over rumored beau Sabrina Carpenter
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Kanye West beats cancel culture after wild year?
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Wendy Williams breaks silence after FTD diagnosis
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
'Naruto' live-action adaptation: Here's what we know
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Travis Kelce exits Australia despite more Taylor Swift concerts
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Netflix showrunner reacts to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators exit
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Graham Norton reveals the reason for saying goodbye to popular gig
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician video
Taylor Swift confesses her childhood dream as a musician