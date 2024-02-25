Prince Harry return to UK branded 'highly unlikely': 'Laughable'

Prince Harry will not be in UK to help King Charles due to resentment

Prince Harry will not be able to return to UK to serve King Charles, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to help his father with state affairs amid His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, has a highly ‘unlikely’ chance of return.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl has cited a source, saying: "The idea of Harry coming back to the UK to carry out engagements on behalf of the King is highly, highly unlikely."

She went on to add: "There is a carefully mapped out contingency plan in place if the king is unable to carry out public-facing engagements over the coming months, and none of these involve Prince Harry."

The source told Vanity Fair: "The brothers are barely speaking so the idea of William wanting Harry to come back and represent the firm is both laughable and unthinkable."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

